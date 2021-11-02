Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Gets Approval From More Countries: Check Complete List Here

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has submitted more information about their COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin ahead of their crucial meet with The World Health Organisation which is scheduled for November 3.

Planning for an abroad trip anytime soon? This article might help you decide which country you can travel to if you have taken the Covaxin vaccine shot against coronavirus. Amid long controversy over The World Health Organisation (WHO's) approval for the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Australia's medicines and medical devices regulator on Monday formally recognised India's Covaxin, a vaccine against the coronavirus as the country's border was reopened for the first time in nearly 20 months. After Australia's recognition, 5 more countries allowed entry for travelers who have received the Covaxin shot.

This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV. Welcoming Canberra's decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison for the recognition of Covaxin. "I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Australia," Modi, currently in Glasgow to attend the COP26 Climate Summit, tweeted.

I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇺. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2021

After Australia, 5 More Countries Recognise India's Covaxin

Taking to Twitter, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that five more countries have recognised India's vaccination certificate, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, the State of Palestine, Mauritius, and Mongolia. In a tweet in the evening, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius, and Mongolia."

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more recognitions for India's vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia. Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) November 1, 2021

Bharat Biotech Submits Additional Data on Covaxin Ahead of Crucial Meet

(With inputs from Agencies)

