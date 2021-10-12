Bharat Biotech's Covaxin To Become The First Vaccine To Be Administered In Children In India

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets an emergency approval for children between the ages of 2 and 18. Here is everything you need to know.

As more and more countries around the world are beginning to offer Covid-19 vaccines for children, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children gets a heads up from the authorities. It has been given emergency use approval by the Covid-19 Subject Expert Committee for children aged 2 to 18. Bharat Biotech, based in Hyderabad, concluded Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies of Covaxin on children under the age of 18 in September, and the trial data was submitted to the Drugs and Controller General of India (DCGI) at the beginning of this month.

Covaxin To Become First Vaccine To Be Administered To Children

With this, Covaxin becomes the first COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children in India. While BB's Covaxin vaccine has been authorised for adults for over a year, separate trials were required to show that it was also safe for children. Two doses of the vaccine were given to 525 youngsters, 28 days apart during Phase 2-3. However, Covaxin is yet to get approval from DCGI.

Children are likely to receive two doses of Covaxin separated by 28 days. The government has imposed a 4-6-week gap between the two vaccinations for adults. In India, this is the second time the COVID-19 vaccination has been licenced for children. Previously, ZyCoV-D had been approved by the FDA for children and adults aged 12 and up. The deployment, however, has not yet begun.

But There Are Conditions

As per reports, the approval comes with four conditions, including:

The investigation should be carried out in accordance with the authorised clinical trial protocol.

Prescribing Information/Package Insert (PI), Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC), and Factsheet should all be revised.

The company shall provide safety data, including AEFI and AESI data, every 15 days for the first two months and then monthly afterwards, as required by the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

The company should provide a risk management strategy. All other criteria of the previous permission will remain the same as those in the 18-year-old age category.

How Does Covaxin Work?

Manufactured by the Hyderabad-based biotech business Bharat Biotech, Covaxin was the first vaccination to be rolled out in India against the SARS-CoV-2 strain. Data suggests that Covaxin, an indigenously created COVID-19 vaccine, is 77.8% effective against the coronavirus. It has been developed with an inactivated strain of the novel coronavirus. Inside human cells, the inactivated strain utilised in this vaccination does not grow. It just primes and stimulates the immune system's antibody response to the pathogen. Seasonal influenza, polio, pertussis, rabies, and Japanese encephalitis vaccines all use this technology and it has been proven to work.

