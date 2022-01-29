Bharat Biotech Gets DCGI Nod To Conduct Trials For Intranasal Booster Dose

Bharat Biotech had sought permission from DCGI to conduct the phase-3 study in December 2021. The trials would be conducted at nine different sites, including AIIMS Delhi.

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech has received permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase-3 clinical trial for its intranasal Covid vaccine in the country.

The randomised multi-centric clinical study will evaluate the immunogenecity and safety of the intranasal vaccine 'BBV154' as booster dose on participants who have been previously inoculated with SARS-CoV 2 vaccines. The booster dose had been proposed for those who have previously received two doses of Covishield or Covaxin vaccine. The intranasal booster dose is supposed to be given six months after the second vaccine shot. Nine different sites have been identified for the trials, including AIIMS Delhi.

The DCGI, however, noted that granting permission to conduct clinical trials does not imply that permission to market this vaccine will automatically be granted, based on the data generated from the study.

It is being claimed that the intranasal vaccine can prevent transmission of new Covid variants. Bharat Biotech had sought permission from DCGI to conduct phase-3 study in December 2021. The DCGI finally granted the permission on Thursday, January 27.

Advantages of nasal vaccine over intramuscular immunization

As the vaccine is administered via the nose and does not require a needle, it is non-invasive and painless. Being needle-free, administration of nasal vaccine is easier and does not require trained health care workers. In addition, it eliminates needle-associated risks (injuries and infections).

According to Bharat Biotech, an intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) essential for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19.

Chairman of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella had earlier said that the use of intranasal vaccine would also impact the overall cost of a vaccination drive.

In August 2021, the company had received the regulator's nod for conducting phase 2 clinical trials for its nasal vaccine.

Previous trails have demonstrated that mice, hamsters and macaques immunized with a single dose of the vaccine conferred superior protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge "more so than one or two intramuscular immunisations of the same vaccine and dose".

With inputs from agencies

