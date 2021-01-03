The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved two Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use in the country: Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Soon after DCGI came under flak from various quarters for approving Covaxin even before the completion of Phase 3 trials. The All India Drug Action Network (AIDAN) had urged the DCGI to reconsider the recommendations of the SEC in granting approval to Covaxin citing absence of efficacy data from its Phase 3 trials as well as evidence of effectiveness in the context of infection by mutant strains. It is not clear if