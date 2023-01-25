live

BF.7 Omicron Wave Explodes In China: 96% Population In Beijing To Get Infected With COVID By January End, Says Study

96% Population In Beijing To Get Infected With COVID By January End, Says Study

China is currently in the grip of highly transmissible BF.7 Omicron sub-variant. Scroll down to know how the variant is wreaking havoc in China.

Live Updates: The original Omicron strain (BA.1) was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in late November 2021. However, in the last one year, this variant has further mutated to give rise to sub-lineages, also called sub-variants. The heavy mutations in its spike protein have given rise to some highly lethal and transmissible sub-lineages which are capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity. One of the two variants which are spreading fast across the globe is the BF.7. The variant comes with heavy mutations in its spike protein that allows it to bind better even when an individual has received both the vaccine shots against COVID-19 virus infection. The worst-hit country by the BF.7 sub-lineage at the moment is China. In the past few days, China has witnessed a heavy surge in its daily COVID cases, where the daily infection touched the 1lakh benchmark in December 2022.

In a recent report, China has confirmed that the country's Covid-related death toll has topped more than 12,600 in the 7 days (just a week before the Lunar New Year holiday), while a top health official of China has suggested that the country is hit by the worst-COVID wave ever, which has left more than 1.1 billion people infected. The experts have said that the current surge is a result of poor management of the virus control by the authorities last year.

This section of TheHealthSite.com provides you with all the latest developments from the health sector around the world. Stay connected with us for all the updates.

LIVE UPDATES