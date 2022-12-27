live

COVID Rips Through China: Sichuan Sees 'Sharp Rise' In Cases, Over 60% People Test Positive

According to the experts, approximately 100 million Covid cases and one million deaths can be expected in China due to the highly lethal COVID BF.7 Variant.

According to the experts, approximately 100 million Covid cases and one million deaths can be expected in China due to the highly lethal COVID BF.7 Variant.

LATEST COVID UPDATES | In the last couple of days, China has reported a massive surge in its daily COVID-19 cases. In a report, officials stated that the country logged over 37 million cases on one single day in December this year. The variant which is dominant in China right now is the highly infectious BF.7 Omicron strain which is capable of infecting fully immunized individuals. The variant comes with mutations in its spike protein which can easily evade vaccine-induced immunity and bind with the cells. According to the experts, approximately 100 million Covid cases and one million deaths can be expected in China due to the highly lethal COVID BF.7 Variant.

Based on mathematical calculations, experts have predicted that China is expected to experience close to 100 million COVID cases, and over 1 million deaths in the new COVID wave. Also, experts have compared the current stage of China with what India had faced earlier in the second wave, which was dominated by the Delta variant. But, the question is -- Where did China go wrong? Withdrawing COVID safety protocols (zero-COVID policy) completely is what helped the virus to spread rapidly.

Follow us to stay updated with all the latest news on COVID-19 and how it is wreaking havoc worldwide.

LIVE UPDATES