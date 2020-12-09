The COVID-19 virus is predictably unpredictable. It can be quite confusing in the way it manifests itself in people. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have seen that there are various, often unrelated, symptoms that may indicate infection. This highly infectious viral disease affects different parts of the body. It can attack the organs, like kidneys and lungs, and give rise to secondary health issues. Though a dry cough, breathlessness, fever and body ache are common COVID-19 symptoms, some people may also experience skin rashes, conjunctivitis and diarrhea. A new research has also found that some people may also experience ocular symptoms that may often be confused for some other eye infection. According to researchers at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), sore eyes are the most significant vision-based indicator of COVID-19. This new study was published in the journal BMJ Open Ophthalmology. Also Read - Covid-19 may trigger recurrent Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Home remedies that can help

18 per cent respondents reported light sensitivity

As part of their study, researchers asked people who had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis to complete a questionnaire about their symptoms, and how those compared to before they tested positive. The study found that sore eyes was significantly more common when the participants had COVID-19, with 16 per cent reporting the issue as one of their symptoms. Just 5 per cent reported having had the condition beforehand. While 18 per cent of people reported suffering from photophobia (light sensitivity) as one of their symptoms, this was only a 5 per cent increase from their pre-COVID-19 state. Also Read - Coronavirus: Outcome of unmitigated spread of COVID-19 decoded

80 per cent says eye-related symptoms lasted less than 2 weeks

Of the 83 respondents, 81 per cent reported ocular issues within two weeks of other COVID-19 symptoms. Of those, 80 per cent reported their eye problems lasted less than two weeks. The most common reported symptoms overall were fatigue (suffered by 90 per cent of respondents), a fever (76 per cent) and a dry cough (66 per cent). Also Read - Coronavirus FAQs: Does wearing two masks provide better protection than one?

Important to include ocular distress in list of symptoms

According to researchers, this is the first study to investigate the various eye symptoms indicative of conjunctivitis in relation to COVID-19, their time frame in relation to other well-known COVID-19 symptoms and their duration. While it is important that ocular symptoms are included in the list of possible COVID-19 symptoms, researchers argue that sore eyes should replace ‘conjunctivitis‘ as it is important to differentiate from symptoms of other types of infections, such as bacterial infections, which manifest as mucous discharge or gritty eyes. This study is important because it helps understand more about how COVID-19 can infect the conjunctiva and how this then allows the virus to spread through the body.

