Since the beginning of the global pandemic we have known that people with underlying health conditions and the elderly are at more risk of severe infection and death if they catch the COVID-19 virus. The risk is also high for obese people. Now a new study says that people who walk slowly are almost four times more likely to die from COVID-19. Moreover they also have over twice the risk of contracting a severe version of the virus. This study was conducted by a team of researchers from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre at