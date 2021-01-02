As India gears up to launch world's largest immunisation drive Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday requested people to not pay heed to the rumours against the much-awaited vaccine. I want to appeal to people to not believe in any rumors. Our prime criteria in the vaccine trial is the safety and efficacy and nothing will be compromised Vardhan told the reporters after reviewing the dry run at a government hospital here. In Delhi mock-drives are being conducted at three sites -- government-run Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in Shahdara primary health centre in Daryaganj and private Venkateshwara hospital in