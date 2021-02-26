The world is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Many variants and mutations have emerged and concerns are raising among many countries of the world. But the situation seems to be slightly different for Europe. As COVID-19 transmission rates seemingly decline across the European Region the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed health concerns over long-Covid or post-Covid symptoms at a virtual press conference on Thursday. The disability following SARS-CoV-2 infection lingers on for months with severe social economic health and occupational consequences said Kluge who identified the issue as a clear priority for WHO