As Covid-19 vaccination begins in several countries health regulators are warning of the danger of fake vaccines. As the demand for coronavirus vaccines rises there are reports of fake coronavirus vaccines being offered on the internet. Warning its people against fake Covid-19 vaccines Switzerland's health regulator Swissmedic explained that vaccines are solutions that need to be stored and transported in an unbroken cold chain therefore such products cannot be sold online. Anyone wishing to be vaccinated should consult their doctor and be vaccinated at an official vaccination point it noted in a statement released on Tuesday according to Xinhua news