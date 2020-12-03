There is now light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccines are in the final stages of development and in fact it might be available this month itself. Many governments across the world are gearing up for mass vaccinations and some have also promised it free to citizens. Most of the clinical trials of vaccines have shown positive results. But along with this positive news also comes the bad news. Apparently many criminal elements have got into the play and may push fake vaccines and medicines in the market. Interpol has issued a global alert to the law enforcement