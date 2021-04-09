Amid the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised on the 'test track & treat' with all the Chief Ministers to review the Covid situation in the country on Thursday his second interaction with the CMs within a month. The Prime Minister pointed out that to contain the spread of the virus testing and tracking play an effective role. Observing that every single mantra besides stressing on following Covid appropriate behaviour and effective Covid management measures to check the spread of the virus. The Prime Minister held a virtual meeting