In a new study published in the journal Cancer, the overall cancer risk appeared to be the lowest at zero alcohol consumption. The elevated risk appeared to be explained by alcohol-related cancer risk across relatively common sites, including the colorectum, stomach, breast, prostate and oesophagus. In Japan, the primary cause of death is cancer, said one of the researchers Masayoshi Zaitsu from The University of Tokyo. Given the current burden of overall cancer incidence, we should further encourage promoting public education about alcohol-related cancer risk, Zaitsu said. The team examined clinical data on 63,232 patients with cancer and 63,232 controls