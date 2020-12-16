Fast walking in narrow spaces behind a group of people can significantly increase COVID-19 transmission risk especially in children according to a study that says virus-laden respiratory droplets can trail behind infected individuals moving through such corridors. The results of the computer simulation published in the journal Physics of Fluids underscored the importance of the shape of spaces in predicting how virus-laden droplets move through the air. While earlier studies highlighted the influence of objects like glass barriers windows and air conditioners on airflow patterns and virus spread the scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing said these