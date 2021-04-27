Exposure to organophosphate pesticides is known to cause Gulf War Illness -- a cluster of medically unexplained chronic symptoms that can include fatigue headaches joint pain indigestion insomnia dizziness respiratory disorders and memory problems. Now a new study has suggested that people who were exposed to organophosphate pesticides may also be at higher risk of Covid-19 infection. A team of researchers from the University of South Carolina in the US including an Indian-origin scientist has identified a basic mechanism linked with inflammation that could increase susceptibility to Covid-19 infection among people exposed to organophosphates. Since Type-2 diabetes and cancer patients