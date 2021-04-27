Exposure to organophosphate pesticides is known to cause Gulf War Illness — a cluster of medically unexplained chronic symptoms that can include fatigue, headaches, joint pain, indigestion, insomnia, dizziness, respiratory disorders and memory problems. Now, a new study has suggested that people who were exposed to organophosphate pesticides may also be at higher risk of Covid-19 infection. A team of researchers from the University of South Carolina in the US, including an Indian-origin scientist, has identified a basic mechanism linked with inflammation that could increase susceptibility to Covid-19 infection among people exposed to organophosphates. Since Type-2 diabetes and cancer patients tend to exhibit the same type of inflammation, they may also be at increased risk to Covid-19 infection, the researchers suggested. Also Read - Human Can Transmit COVID-19 Virus to Cats: It’s Confirmed Now

Saurabh Chatterjee and team examined whether exposure to the organophosphate pesticide chlorpyriphos and increased levels of interleukin 6 (IL-6) could increase risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. They exposed human lung airway epithelial cells to either IL-6 or chlorpyriphos or to both in combination for six hours. Then they treated the cells with the spike proteins that cover the outside of SARS-CoV-2. This spike proteins bind with angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptors to enter human cells.

The key findings of the study

Surprisingly, the cells exposed to IL-6 and the pesticide exhibited increased apoptosis — or controlled cell death – in the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, the researchers wrote. They also found that the cells exposed to both the pesticide and IL-6 had significantly more ACE2 expression on the apical cell surface compared to cells that were unexposed or exposed to the pesticide alone. This allows more viruses will attach to the cells, the researchers explained.

People with obesity, Type-2 diabetes or cancer also have high circulatory IL-6 levels. Therefore, people with these conditions will also have increased susceptibility to SARS-CoV-2 infection because of increased translocation of ACE2 receptor to the apical cell surface, Chatterjee said. The researchers will present their findings at the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting to be held April 27-30.

How people get exposed to organophosphates

Organophosphorus (OPs), such as chlorpyrifos, carbophenothion, endothion, malathion, and triamiphos, are highly toxic human-made chemicals. They are used in agriculture, homes, gardens and veterinary practices to poison insects and mammals. Exposure to organophosphates can cause headache, diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, weakness. Severe symptoms include seizures, slow pulse, difficulty breathing, and coma. Long-term exposure to these chemicals can lead to development of symptoms like confusion, anxiety, loss of memory, loss of appetite, disorientation, depression, and personality changes. Some studies have even linked organophosphate exposure to lymphoma and leukemia.

People may get exposed to organophosphates while working for companies that make or apply OPs, by ingesting (eating or drinking) or breathing them, and by touching contaminated soils or water. Eating contaminated food and skin contact during home application are considered the main sources of exposure.

