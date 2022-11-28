live

Beware! COVID Is Mutating, BW.1 Variant Has The Ability To Ditch Immunity, Experts Warn Against Leniency

BW.1 (BA.5.6.2.1) strain, which is an Omicron subvariant descending from the BA.5.6.2 lineage has been found in some countries. Read on to know more about this new sub-variant.

COVID-19 virus infection was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after the disease showed how fast it can spread and affect thousands at a go. Taking cognizance of the characteristics of the virus experts cautioned that the infection is here to stay and will slowly become a part of the environment. Such is the recent scenario, even when cases are declining in some parts of the world, the virus is wreaking havoc with new variants. According to the researchers, a new mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 has given rise to a BW.1 (BA.5.6.2.1) strain, which is an Omicron subvariant descending from the BA.5.6.2 lineage has been found in some countries. What is concerning about this new variant is that it has the ability to escape vaccine-induced immunity.

The newly detected sub-lineage BW.1 contains mutations that are similar to the BQ.1 variant. This is why it has the ability to escape the immunity that a person can achieve through vaccine or previous infection with the virus. BQ.1 is also one of the most rapidly transmitting lineages and contains several mutations, such as S:K444T, S:L452R, S:N460K, and S:F486V.

