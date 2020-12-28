The coronavirus vaccines may cause allergic reactions to people with face or lip fillers an advisory committee of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned. The warning came after several volunteers who were inoculated with the Moderna vaccine shots experienced swelling and inflammation in the area where the filler was placed The Daily Mail reported. However a California-based dermatologist said the reaction was immunological and the side effects can easily be treated with steroids and anti-histamines. Your immune system is revved up when you get a vaccine and it causes inflammation in certain areas where they see substance