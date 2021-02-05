Covid-19 has affected millions over the last year. Many are still suffering from the virus and some are fighting the after-effects of the infection. But wait that’s not it. A new study has stated that COVID-19 patients who suffer a cardiac arrest either in or out of hospital are far more likely to die (at higher risk of dying) than those who are not infected with the novel coronavirus. What is cardiac arrest? Do not mix it up with a heart attack. A person suffers from cardiac arrest when there is a sudden loss of blood flow in the body following