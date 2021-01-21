At a time when coronavirus vaccine has been rolled out in different corners of the country, researchers have come out with a new finding that suggests how coronavirus leaves your brain in danger. Yes, not just your lungs, coronavirus can severely affect your brain too. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccination: Concerns about adverse effects ‘unfounded, negligible’, says Govt

A recent study has revealed that infecting the nasal passages of mice with the virus that causes Covid-19 led to a rapid, escalating attack on the brain that triggered severe illness, even after the lungs were successfully clearing themselves of the virus. Also Read - Genome sequencing of sewage water can help discover new coronavirus variants: US scientists

CORONAVIRUS IS NOT JUST A RESPIRATORY DISEASE….. THERE’S MORE TO IT!

The findings have implications for understanding the wide range in symptoms and severity of illness among humans who are infected by SARS-CoV-2. Also Read - 'Game changer against Covid-19': Expert panel recommends phase 1 trial of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine

According to the experts, our thinking that coronavirus is more of respiratory disease is not necessarily true. Once the virus infects the brain it can affect anything because the brain is controlling the lungs, heart, everything. The brain is a very sensitive organ. It’s the central processor for everything.

COVID-19 VIRUS AND ITS AFFECT ON VARIOUS ORGANS

The study, published by the journal Viruses, assessed virus levels in multiple organs of the infected mice. A control group of mice received a dose of sterile saline solution in their nasal passages.

His team found that virus levels in the lungs of infected mice peaked three days after infection, then began to decline.

However, very high levels of infectious virus were found in the brains of all the affected mice on the fifth and sixth days, which is when symptoms of severe disease became obvious, including laboured breathing, disorientation, and weakness.

CORONAVIRUS AND ITS AFFECT ON THE BRAIN

The study found virus levels in the brain were about 1,000 times higher than in other parts of the body.

The researcher said the findings could help explain why some Covid-19 patients seem to be on the road to recovery, with improved lung function, only to rapidly relapse and die.

His research and other studies suggest the severity of illness and the types of symptoms that different people experience could depend not only on how much virus a person was exposed to but how it entered their body.

SIGNS THAT YOUR BRAIN IS IN DANGER DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

As discussed above, it is clear now that the coronavirus can leave your brain in serious condition. Here are some of the signs that can help you understand the effects of the Covid-19 virus in your brain:

1. Delirium And Confusion

According to various reports, patients who are suffering from coronavirus attacks have experienced delirium and confusion. Coronavirus can affect your neurological conditions thus it can lead to confusion and delirium.

2. Inflammation In Brain Or Encephalitis

Yes, many patients who are admitted to the hospital following the coronavirus attack have reported that they have suffered from brain inflammation or encephalitis.

3. Stroke Due To Blood Clots

According to the experts, patients who are suffering from coronavirus attacks have more chances of getting a stroke. Wondering why? Well, it is due to the abnormal level of blood clotting.

All discussed above are the complications of the coronavirus which has twisted our lives completely. Now, going forward, all you need to do is to stay safe. Even though the vaccine is here, make sure to maintain the pandemic rules such as – regular hand sanitising, social distancing, and regular exercising. Exercise and diet can help you to keep your body safe from foreign viruses by boosting your immunity.