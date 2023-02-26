live

Beware! Commonly Used Nasal Decongestants Can Damage Brain Nerves, Lead To Seizures And Stroke

The health authorities in the UK have stated that nasal decongestants containing the drug called pseudoephedrine are dangerous for the brain cells.

Are you using nasal congestant to keep your nostrils free to breathe? You need to be a little extra careful as experts have shown that nasal decongestants, used quite often for treating cough, cold as well as allergy, may be linked to seizures and stroke. Yes, you read that right. In a warning message, the health authorities in the UK have stated that nasal decongestants containing the drug called pseudoephedrine are dangerous for the brain cells, and it poses a "very rare risk of posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES) and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS)".

What are these two rare health conditions? PRES and RCVS are rare, reversible health conditions. In most cases, the patients are expected to get fully recovered from the complexities caused by these diseases with appropriate treatment. According to the experts, both of these conditions can reduce the blood supply (ischemia) to the brain (important for the brain to function properly) and may cause major and life-threatening complications in some patients. Some of the signs the patient may experience are --- severe headache, nausea, vomiting, seizures, brain fogging, and vision loss.

Why is pseudoephedrine used in nasal decongestants? Pseudoephedrine works by stimulating the nerve endings that help in the release of the chemical called noradrenaline, which causes the blood vessels to constrict (narrow). This in a way reduces the total amount of fluid that is released from the vessels, resulting in less swelling and less mucus production inside the nose -- thus helping to get rid of nose congestion.

