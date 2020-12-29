It is a known fact that people with diabetes are at a greater risk of COVID-19 complications as are people with other underlying health conditions like hypertension and heart disease. Over the course of the last year when the pandemic payed out across the globe experts have seen many common medications used to treat some chronic ailments may have an adverse effect on infected patients. At the same time some of these drugs have also had a favourable effect on COVID-19 patients. Scientists have been conducting studies to see the adverse effects of widely used drugs on COVID positive patients.