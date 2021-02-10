Using advanced air-flow simulation tools on supercomputers, scientists have analysed an outbreak of the novel coronavirus at a restaurant in China, findings that reveal how ventilation and air conditioning influence airborne virus transmission risk. Also Read - Mystery behind brain fog in some COVID-19 patients unearthed: Cytokines, not virus, fuels it

The study, published in the journal Physics of Fluids, analysed the complex flows that occur when cold airflow from air conditioners interacts with the hot plume from a dining table and the transport of virus-laden particles within such flows. Also Read - Covid-linked killer black fungus can be treated: Experts

“Our simulation captures various physical factors, including turbulent airflow, thermal effect, aerosol transport in turbulence, limited filtration efficiency of air conditioners, as well as the complex geometry of the space, all of which play a role in airborne transmission,” explained the study co-author Jiarong Hong from the University of Minnesota in the US. Also Read - Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab: WHO

Air Borne Transmission Of Covid-19 Pandemic

While several studies over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have used computer simulations to assess the airborne transmission of the coronavirus, Hong and his colleagues said few have directly modelled the actual infection outbreaks reported via contact tracing.

According to the researchers, the current study is the first realistic case modelled and linked directly with the simulation.

“It was enabled by advanced computational tools used in our simulation, which can capture the complex flows and aerosol transport and other multiphysics factors involved in a realistic setting,” Hong said.

Coronavirus Transmission And High Aerosol Exposure

The scientists said there is a “remarkable direct linkage” between regions of high aerosol exposure index within the restaurant and the reported infection patterns.

They said the findings provide strong support to airborne transmission in this restaurant outbreak.

Based on the results, the researchers cautioned that there could be two other potential modes by which the virus spreads in restaurants that are largely overlooked — transmission caused by aerosols rising from beneath a table, and transmission associated with a limited filtration efficiency of air conditioners.

“Our work highlights the need for more preventive measures, such as shielding more properly underneath the table and improving the filtration efficiency of air conditioners,” Hong said.

“More importantly, our research demonstrates the capability and value of high-fidelity computer simulation tools for airborne infection risk assessment and the development of effective preventive measures,” he added.

India’s Coronavirus Cases – Less Than 5,000 Active Cases In 33 States

Active COVID-19 cases in the country have dropped to 1.41 lakh comprising just 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while 33 states and UTs have reported less than 5000 active cases in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A total of 11,067 new daily cases have been recorded in a span of 24 hours whereas 13,087 patients have recovered during the same period. It has led to a net decline of 2,114 cases from the total active caseload, the ministry highlighted.

Kerala and Maharashtra account for 71 per cent of the total active cases of the country, the ministry said.

Nineteen states and UTs have not reported any death in a span of 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Puducherry, Manipur, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Sikkim, A&N Islands, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Daman, and Diu and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,05,61,608.

(With inputs from Agencies)