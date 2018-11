At times one might experience a sharp pain behind the heel or at the arch of your foot which immobilizes that person. But if you experience such condition be sure that you are suffering from plantar fasciitis. This is most common problems that affect many adults. Runners, dancers, pregnant women and fitness freak are more prone to suffer from this condition. But there are a few exercises which can help you to get rid of plantar fasciitis.

Calf Stretch

Step 1: Stand straight and face towards a wall. Take one step back.

Step 2: Then place your palms flat on the wall at shoulder level.

Step 3: Place the affected foot back, then flex your other knee, and push your hips up, toward the wall. Ensure that hands remain straight.

Step 4: Feel the stretch in your calves.

Step 5: Hold for 3 seconds and release.

Step 6: Practice 3 sets of 3 seconds hold.

Towel Stretch

Step 1: Roll a towel and grab it by its end.

Step 2: Sit on a chair, and place the towel against the arch of the affected foot.

Step 3: While holding each end of the towel with each hand tightly lift your leg off the floor and extend it in front of you.

Step 4: Hold it for 10-30 seconds.

Step 5: Place the towel against the back of the ball of your foot and stretch again.

Step 6: Practise 3 sets of towel stretch and hold it for 10-20 seconds.

Toe stretch

Step 1: Begin with the table pose and flex your toes.

Step 2: Bring your hands near your knees and walk them back.

Step 3: Try to feel the stretch and make sure you sit on your heels.

Step 4: Place your hands on your thighs and feel the stretch in your toes and the balls of your feet, if you are comfortable enough.

Step 5: Hold the stretch for 10 seconds.

Step 6: Practise 3 sets of toe stretch.