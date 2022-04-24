Bengaluru Reports New Cases Of Omicron BA.2 Variant, Experts Warn Of 4th Wave

Experts have said that the fourth wave of COVID may begin in Karnataka as Bengaluru reports two new cases of Omicron BA.2 variant.

After seeing a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases, some states in India are witnessing a rise yet again. With new cases of Omicron subvariant BA.2 found in Bengaluru, the possibility of a fourth wave starting in Karnataka in the next 3-4 weeks cannot be denied, warn the experts.

This comes after two cases of the sub-variant BA.2, which is believed to be more transmissible, were detected in Bengaluru. The health minister of the state K Sudhakar said that studies have shown that the 4th wave may hit in June-July and last till September, but they are prepared for every challenge that the COVID wave may present.

Karnataka To Step Up COVID Measures To Control Surge

After two cases of Omicron sub-variant, BA.2 were discovered in Bengaluru earlier in the day, the Health Department stated it was stepping up COVID steps to deal with the growing scenario. The state health department announced that the number of tests in the state, particularly in Bengaluru, will be increased.

The state's health officials are concerned since a higher number of Covid infections are being reported from Bengaluru's Mahadevapura and East Zones, which are home to most of the city's big IT corporations and tens of thousands of software experts.

Is India Heading Towards The 4th Wave Of COVID?

There is growing discussion in the country regarding a probable fourth wave of COVID-19. According to scientists, the month of June-July will see a spike in cases, which can be a sign of the fourth wave in India. However, the country will not see a dangerous spike and unforeseen deaths as we did in the ferocious second wave of COVID-19.

Experts believe that the vaccination rate is high with many people inoculated against the virus and some have already received booster doses. This will reduce the risk of death when compared to the first and second waves of COVID-19.

However, experts recommend following COVID-appropriate behaviour, including practising social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing masks. With masks made mandatory in Delhi, UP and many other states, it is best that you follow the protocols.

Symptoms Of BA.2 Omicron Variant

Patients with Omicron BA.2 infection frequently have six gut-related symptoms: nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, heartburn, and bloating. Scientists are looking into what the rise in reports of gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhoea, skipped meals, and abdominal pain, which was common with previous variations, means now that the rise doesn't appear to be tied to those who test positive for Omicron.

