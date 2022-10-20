live

Bengaluru Put On High Alert Following Heavy Rainfall, Many Roads Flooded, Cars Damaged

Speaking to the media, the weather officials said that they have issued a yellow alert in the state, indicative of heavy rain, which according to the MET will continue for the next 3-4 days.

Heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday night, leading to an overnight rise of incidents of waterlogging, road blockage, damage to certain infrastructure and power outages in several parts of the city. According to the Meteorological Department, the city has received a total of 59 mm of rainfall. Speaking to the media, the weather officials said that they have issued a yellow alert in the state, indicative of heavy rain, which according to the MET will continue for the next 3-4 days.

Last month, Bengaluru grappled with unprecedented floods following heavy rain for three straight days. The city had faced large-scale destruction of public and government properties and several offices had asked their employees to work from home.

