Bengaluru Imposes Ban On Feeding Pigeons In Public Areas Over Health Concerns

Barring the feeding of pigeons in the city, Bengaluru has cited the increasing health issues of people associated with pigeon droppings, along with the diseases found to be transmitted by the birds. The move comes as the complaints by residents, doctors and civic authorities continue to rise, who have cautioned that the uncontrolled pigeon feeding is leading to respiratory diseases and hygienic problems throughout the city.Civic authorities hold that pigeon droppings are a source of fungal spores, including Cryptococcus and Histoplasma, which can be put in the air when dried droppings are disturbed. The respiratory system can be severely injured by breathing these spores, especially in children, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals.
In Bengaluru, physicians have also reported chronic cough, allergies, asthma exacerbation, and hypersensitivity pneumonitis, otherwise known as pigeon lung as a result of a long term exposure to pigeon droppings.The restriction is on the publicly used areas such as parks, footpaths, markets, flyovers, bus stops and residential common areas. The government has made it clear that pigeon feeding in such areas is unhealthy as well as causing structural damages to buildings. The droppings of pigeons are acidic and lead to corrosion of metal, stone and concrete with time and the maintenance of the public infrastructure and housing societies becomes expensive.
The civic bodies have also pointed out that mass feeding of the urban wildlife alters the natural balance as well. The overpopulation of pigeons is promoted by the easy access to food, therefore, exacerbating the sanitation issues and promoting the proliferation of mites, ticks, and other parasites.
Overall, the pigeon feeding ban is one of the indications of increasing awareness of Indian cities that urban planning, environmental hygiene, and public health are inseparable aspects.
