Bengaluru has imposed a ban on feeding pigeons in public areas, citing potential health risks linked to bird droppings and respiratory illnesses.

Bengaluru Imposes Ban On Feeding Pigeons In Public Areas Over Health Concerns

Barring the feeding of pigeons in the city, Bengaluru has cited the increasing health issues of people associated with pigeon droppings, along with the diseases found to be transmitted by the birds. The move comes as the complaints by residents, doctors and civic authorities continue to rise, who have cautioned that the uncontrolled pigeon feeding is leading to respiratory diseases and hygienic problems throughout the city.Civic authorities hold that pigeon droppings are a source of fungal spores, including Cryptococcus and Histoplasma, which can be put in the air when dried droppings are disturbed. The respiratory system can be severely injured by breathing these spores, especially in children, elderly people, and immunocompromised individuals.

In Bengaluru, physicians have also reported chronic cough, allergies, asthma exacerbation, and hypersensitivity pneumonitis, otherwise known as pigeon lung as a result of a long term exposure to pigeon droppings.The restriction is on the publicly used areas such as parks, footpaths, markets, flyovers, bus stops and residential common areas. The government has made it clear that pigeon feeding in such areas is unhealthy as well as causing structural damages to buildings. The droppings of pigeons are acidic and lead to corrosion of metal, stone and concrete with time and the maintenance of the public infrastructure and housing societies becomes expensive.

What Are Some Actions That Have Been Taken?

The civic bodies have also pointed out that mass feeding of the urban wildlife alters the natural balance as well. The overpopulation of pigeons is promoted by the easy access to food, therefore, exacerbating the sanitation issues and promoting the proliferation of mites, ticks, and other parasites.

According to the officials, the ban is included in a larger urban wildlife management approach to enhance cleanliness and limit the risk of diseases in densely populated neighbourhoods.

Breachers of the ban can be fined, and there are plans for awareness campaigns to inform citizens of the health risks that pigeon feeding has. Governments have encouraged people to be responsible in exercising compassion, and as such, they should exercise the same on birds based on scientific recommendations and not on emotion.

They have also urged people to take care of animals by taking them to authorised shelters and conservation programs rather than feeding birds randomly in the streets.

There has been mixed reaction to the move by the people. Although the decision has been accepted by most residents and health professionals, some bird enthusiasts have cited that the move is cruel and therefore it must be supplemented by specific feeding areas that should not be in the residential places.

Officials of the civic authorities, however, insist that health of the people should be given priority since Bengaluru is yet to overcome issues of pollution, increased respiratory diseases, and congestion in the city.

Overall, the pigeon feeding ban is one of the indications of increasing awareness of Indian cities that urban planning, environmental hygiene, and public health are inseparable aspects.