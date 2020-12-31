Coronavirus the virus that spreads the disease COVID-19 has wreaked havoc and upended our lives. The deadly disease is an acute respiratory condition that attacks the respiratory tracts and reaches deeper into the lungs. When your body spots the virus your immune system starts attacking its own cells and causes symptoms like cough fever breathlessness etc. Media has reported that people have started seeking natural treatment to prevent and treat coronavirus. Though there is little known about the role of natural treatments in treating COVID-19 patients physiotherapy is playing a pivotal role in all the ICUs and COVID wards. Physiotherapy