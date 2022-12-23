Benefits Of Getting COVID-19 Booster Shots: It Gives You Longer-Lasting Antibodies

Over time, your immune response to COVID-19 virus naturally declines after an infection or after vaccination. Hence, booster shots are required for longer-lasting antibodies.

With China and several other countries witnessing a surge in new COVID-19 cases due to new variants, government officials and medical experts are asking people to get the boosters shots or 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from this deadly viral disease and several studies have highlighted the benefits of getting booster shots.

A new study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine has also suggested that getting booster shots can increase the durability of antibody response against COVID-19. Both Pfizer and Moderna mRNA boosters offer long-lasting antibodies to all recipients, including those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

Get your booster shot as soon as possible to prevent severe COVID-19

It is a known fact that antibody levels decline over time after a COVID-19 infection or after vaccination. The University of Virginia researchers said that getting boosters would lead to longer-lasting antibodies and extend immunity against severe COVID-19.

They also found that the antibodies generated by the Moderna booster lasted longer than those generated by the Pfizer booster. Moderna's antibody levels surpassed Pfizer's by five months, they said.

However, they noted that both mRNA vaccine boosters provide enhanced protection against COVID-19.

Previous research by the team had shown that antibodies generated by Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after the primary vaccination series rose more slowly and declined more quickly, compared to those generated by the Moderna's mRNA vaccine. Also, the Pfizer vaccine generated fewer antibodies in older recipients than in younger recipients. But this was not seen in case of Moderna vaccine.

In the latest study, a booster shot initially generated more antibodies in younger recipients than it did in older recipients, but over time the difference disappeared.

The new study, published in the scientific journal Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, concluded that boosters are essential for protecting people from COVID-19.