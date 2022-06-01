Benefit Of Ayushman Bharat Scheme: Bone Marrow Transplant For Cardholders In UP

Ayushman Bharat Scheme Includes Bone Marrow Transplant In Uttar Pradesh

Sangeeta Singh, CEO of State Agency For Comprehensive Health Insurance And Integrated Services announced the inclusion bone marrow transplant under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Bone marrow transplantation procedure has a huge cost factor and it is often recommended for cancer patients. Medical literature shows that people have refused to avail this procedure due to this very reason. Majority of Indian citizens come from poor socio-economic backgrounds and cannot afford bone marrow transplantation. Research has also proven that the cancer patients, who urgently need a transplant, could not avail of it because of its cost.

Sangeeta Singh, CEO of State Agency For Comprehensive Health Insurance And Integrated Services, stated recently that Ayushman Bharat Scheme will provide the opportunity to avail bone marrow transplantation for cardholders in the state of Uttar Pradesh. She highlighted that the role of medical colleges is essential to helping patients avail the benefits of this scheme.

She also stated, "In many districts, patients were being referred to other states despite availability of the services within Uttar Pradesh." There are gaps within the system and Sangeeta Singh has urged the government institutes and medical colleges to look within their systems to bridge those gaps and implement this policy at the earliest.

Executive director of National Health Authority Dr Shakhar Prinja said that as many as 365 procedures or treatments have been included in the list under Ayushman Bharat.

What Does The List Include?

Apart from bone marrow transplantation, the list has:

Treatment related to interventional cardiology

Mental health treatment

Neurology and

Nephrology