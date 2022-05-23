Belgium Becomes First Country To Introduce Monkeypox Quarantine As Virus Spreads To 12 Countries

Even as the world continues to fight the odds of the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadly virus outbreak in recent years, there are cases of another virus spreading rapidly across countries - Monkeypox. According to the latest reports, the virus has reached 12 countries including the United States, Israel, and Britain. Taking cognizance of the situation and to the virus from spreading, Belgium has become the first country in the world to introduce a quarantine for monkeypox cases after recording three infections linked to a fetish festival. According to the officials, Belgium has imposed a compulsory 21-days quarantine for the people who are showing symptoms of the disease or are diagnosed with the virus.

Warning people against the Monkeyvirus, a top British medic has warned that the virus shouldn't be taken lightly as it is targetting the children. Speaking to the media, an expert said, "The virus can be significantly more harmful in young children, and it's reported that a British child who has contracted the illness is fighting for their lives in intensive care."

What is this virus? how dangerous can it be? To begin with, Monkeypox is a rare virus infection which is caused by the monkeypox virus. This virus belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. However, the behaviour of the virus is not as deadly as compared to the other viruses which are circulating currently. According to the experts, Monkeypox is considerably less severe and has a minimal risk of infection. Scroll down to know more about this virus and how it transmits from one person to another.

Monkeypox - What You Need To Know

Monkeypox virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The WHO has said that this virus is a viral zoonotic disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa and is occasionally exported to other regions. Some of the symptoms which are associated with the Monkeypox virus infection are - skin rashes, fever, swollen lymph nodes, etc. The virus spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It can further spread from one infected individual to another through body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. WHO has also stated that vaccines that are used during the smallpox eradication programme are also provided to provide protection against monkeypox.

(With inputs from agencies)