Being overweight or underweight is not good for your well-being. You will be at the risk of the host of lifestyle diseases which can snatch away your peace and deteriorate your quality of life. It will lower your productivity and ability to do your daily activities.

Reportedly, according to a study published in the medical journal Lancet, being over or under your ideal weight might knock away four years off your life. Yes, shocking right? Reportedly, according to the report published, BMI is known to be linked to all-cause mortality, but few studies have been large enough to reliably examine the connection between BMI and a comprehensive range of cause-specific mortality outcomes.

Reportedly, the report involves samples from nearly 2 million people who were registered with doctors in the UK. According to the findings of the study, associations between BMI and mortality were stronger at younger ages than compared to older ages, and the BMI connected with lowest mortality risk was higher in older individuals than compared to the younger individuals.

As compared to individuals of healthy weight, life expectancy from age 40 years was 4•2 years shorter in obese men and 3•5 years shorter in obese women. While 4•3 years shorter in underweight men and 4•5 years shorter in underweight women.

According to researchers, from the age of 40, people at the higher end of the healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) range had the lowest risk of dying from a disease. But people at the top and bottom ends of the BMI were having shorter lives.