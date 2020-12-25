When the coronavirus pandemic started spreading its wings rapidly across the globe earlier this year several myths about the virus and the disease started doing the rounds on the internet. A lot of false and misleading reports also went viral on social media during the early days the pandemic. As such misinformation further complicated the war against Covid-19 the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its lockdown order included a warning that those circulating fake news on Covid-19 shall face fine or one-year imprisonment as per Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act 2005. As researchers and medical professionals uncover