Meanwhile, another new coronavirus variant that originated in the United Kingdom has put the world on hig alert.

When the coronavirus pandemic started spreading its wings rapidly across the globe earlier this year, several myths about the virus and the disease started doing the rounds on the internet. A lot of false and misleading reports also went viral on social media during the early days the pandemic. As such misinformation further complicated the war against Covid-19, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its lockdown order included a warning that those circulating fake news on Covid-19 shall face fine or one-year imprisonment as per Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. As researchers and medical professionals uncover more information about the novel coronavirus, they were able to debunk most of these myths and misconceptions that people believed were true. Also Read - UK-returned woman who tested positive for COVID found in Andhra Pradesh; Samples being checked for new strain

As the year comes to an end, we revisited some of the popular Covid-19 myths that millions of netizens have fallen prey to. Take a look: Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine: Aurobindo Pharma Inks Pact With Covaxx to develop a vaccine for India

Myth# 1 The novel coronavirus was created in lab in Wuhan, China

Debunking this claim, many scientists have highlighted that the molecular structure of SARS-CoV-2 points to a natural origin. Researchers from the Scripps Research Institute confirmed identifying several significant features that suggest COVID-19 is an organic virus. Also Read - Can COVID-19 vaccines bring the pandemic under control?

Myth#2 Drinking alcohol can kill coronavirus

It’s not true. Drinking alcohol doesn’t help prevent coronavirus, but it can be useful to disinfect surfaces, said the WHO. Instead, the UN’s health agency recommends people to wash hands often, wear masks, and avoid being close to those with a fever and cough.

Myth#3 Covid-19 be transmitted through mosquitoes

The virus spreads mainly from person to person in respiratory droplets released while coughing, sneezing or talking. However, there is no evidence that the novel coronavirus can be transmitted through mosquitoes.

Myth#4 Covid-19 can be transmitted on goods transported from China

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that although the virus can last on surfaces for many hours, the environment, transportation and varying temperatures during shipment make it difficult for it to remain active. This means the probability of transmission of the virus on goods imported from China is very low.

If you feel the surface may be contaminated, clean it with a disinfectant and wash your hands after touching it, said the WHO.

Myth# 5 Eating garlic prevent Covid-19

Garlic is commonly used in Ayurveda for treating various diseases and boosting immunity. However, can’t prevent you from the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The WHO said, “Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. However, there is no evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.”

Myth#6 Ayurvedic herb giloy can help prevent covid-19

Swami Ramdev Baba had claimed that yoga and Ayurveda can help prevent coronavirus infection. He said that Ayurvedic herb giloy (Tinospora Cordifolia) may help prevent coronavirus.

Giloy is known to contain antioxidants which help to detox the body and strengthen your immune system, which may help protect your body against infections. But there’s no evidence that the herb can stop entry of coronavirus into the body or kill the virus.