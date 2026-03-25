Beer prices in India likely to be hit by US-Iran conflict: Can reduced alcohol intake lower heart attack risk?

Will beer prices go up in India due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict? Check what global brewers have said about a possible spike in beer pricing in India, and how this will impact the health of Indians in a better way.

Beer prices in India likely to be hit by US-Iran conflict: Can reduced alcohol intake lower heart attack risk?

Beer Price Hike In India: Global brewers operating in India have warned that beer prices are likely to see a surge in the upcoming days due to an acute gap in the demand and supply chain - mainly due to the ongoing Iran-Israel-US war. As per reports, experts have warned that the unrest in the war-hit zones will directly impact the prices of each of the glass bottles, and there will also be delays in shipping of the aluminium that is needed by can makers during beer manufacturing - all these together are set to impact the overall pricing of beer in India. But is this a good sign, or should we be worried?

The Brewers Association of India, representing global brewers Heineken, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg told Reuters that glass bottle prices have surged around 20 per cent, paper carton rates have doubled, as well as other packaging materials such as labels and tape.

How The Iran-Israel-US War Is Affecting Beer Prices?

India faces heightened fuel vulnerability as the world's fourth-largest natural gas importer, with a heavy dependence on the Middle East nearly 40% of its supply comes from Qatar. Ongoing Iranian attacks have partly disrupted Qatar's export capacity, leading to tighter gas availability for Indian industries.

Gas is essential to keeping furnaces and production lines running, and shortages have forced several glass bottle makers to partially or fully halt operations. Aluminium can suppliers have also warned of possible reductions just as India heads into its peak summer season, when beer sales typically rise.

Beer Price Hike In India: Why is This a Good News?

Well, for many, consuming beer is like an everyday thing; therefore, for them, this could be a setback, but if health is under the lens - this price hike can actually pave the way for better health. If you are wondering how and why, then let us break it down for you all.

In a recent report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has ranked alcohol as one of the leading triggers of deaths in India. The global health body has estimated that alcohol causes approximately 260,000 deaths annually in India. While chronic consumption leads to diseases like liver failure and cancer, a significant number of deaths result from "spurious" or toxic liquor poisoning, with hundreds dying yearly from methanol-spiked bootleg alcohol.

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So why is drinking beer or any other form of alcohol considered so dangerous? According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), alcohol consumption causes immediate side effects like dizziness, slurred speech, and impaired judgment, often leading to injuries. Short-term excessive drinking can cause vomiting, seizures, or alcohol poisoning. Long-term, it increases the risks of liver disease, cancer, heart disease, mental health issues, and addiction.

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