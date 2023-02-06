Beauty Benefits Of Jojoba Oil: Hair And Skin Care Tips From Shahnaz Husain

Research on Jojoba Oil has revealed that it actually nourishes and conditions the hair, adding shine.

Jojoba Oil comes with many benefits for the hair and skin. Read on to know some exclusive tips from Shahnaz Husain.

Jojoba oil, known for its moisturising and nourishing benefits, is extracted from the seeds of the Jojoba plant. It is oily and also wax-like in nature. Due to its benefits and safe usage, it started being added as an ingredient in skin and hair care cosmetics. It has properties that help to moisturise and nourish the skin and hair. Therefore, it helps soften dry hair, making it more manageable. It has been in use since the 1970s, after research revealed its many benefits in skin and hair care. The fact that it is rich in Vitamins B, C and E and in minerals like zinc and copper has made it an ingredient in hair care conditioners and in hair cleansers and even in products for dandruff prone hair. In fact, Jojoba oil itself has helped in controlling dandruff and also relieve itching of the scalp. Let's look at some of the benefits here:

Nourishes and conditions hair

In fact, it is said to provide protection for dry hair, preventing split ends and hair breakage. It has also shown to check hair loss and promote healthy hair growth, adding thickness to the hair. In fact, being a plant product, it restores the natural acid-alkaline and oil-moisture balances. The application of Jojoba oil with a light massage helps to improve the circulation of blood to the scalp and hair follicles. It also stimulates and moisturizes the hair follicles, promoting hair growth.

Can easily be used in shampoos and cleansers

According to research, it is said that Jojoba oil is suitable as a micro-emulsion in hair care products. A micro-emulsion carries the active ingredients in products. Therefore, Jojoba Oil can be used with other herbal extracts that are known to help hair growth and enhance the health and beauty of the hair. Being a micro-emulsion, it can easily be used in hair conditioners and hair cleansers.

It may be used if there is dandruff with loose flakes, as is common in winter. It also benefits a dry scalp. Apply the oil with a light massage and wash the hair after an hour.

How to use Jojoba Oil for hair care

There are many ways to make Jojoba Oil a part of your hair care ritual.

Take one tablespoon Jojoba oil for short hair and two tablespoons for long hair. Warm the oil, so that it is easy to apply. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Then, wash your hair. Condition the hair if it is dry. Apply very little on the scalp, as it can clog the pores.

You can also add about 4 to 5 drops of Jojoba oil in your shampoo, or your conditioner before use.

How to use Jojoba Oil for skin care

Jojoba oil also has many benefits for the skin, as it helps in several skin problems, including dry skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, as well as oily skin conditions like blackheads and acne. In fact, it is similar to sebum, the skin's natural oil, in nature.

Being a humectant, like honey, it attracts moisture to the skin.

It also has antibacterial and antifungal properties.

According to an expert, "When you put jojoba oil on your skin, your skin is soothed and moisturized. This sends a signal to your hair and sweat follicles that your skin doesn't need additional sebum for hydration." This helps to prevent acne.

Being an antioxidant, Jojoba oil also helps to delay visible ageing signs and also strengthens the supportive tissue of the skin. This protects the skin's elasticity and resilience, making it appear youthful.

Side effects and contraindications

Allergies to Jojoba oil are quite rare. That is why it is considered safe to use and can even be used during pregnancy. However, if you have sensitive skin, it is better to do a patch test.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

