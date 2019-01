Oolong tea, a sweet aromatic and mild colour Chinese tea, has been credited for stopping the growth of breast cancer cells and hamper the DNA of the cancer cells, inhibiting the growth and progression of tumours, according to a new research. Oolong tea is a semi-fermented tea with plenty of polyphenols. While green tea has also shown similar promise, black and dark tea had little effect on the cells, as per the study. The findings of the study from St. Louis University in Missouri suggests that, like green tea, oolong tea plays a role in inhibiting breast cancer cell growth, proliferation, induce DNA damage and cleavage and prevent tumorigenesis making it a great chemopreventive agent against breast cancer. The study published in the journal Anticancer Research showed that regions with high oolong tea consumption had generally lower rates of the disease. The death rate of high consumers of oolong tea was 68 per cent lower than the national average, findings further revealed.

But oolong tea has other incredible health benefits too.

Low caffeine: Oolong tea usually has low caffeine content as it is roasted. For those looking for low-caffeine options, oolong tea is the best bet.

Weight loss: It also has fat burning properties. It promotes faster metabolism.

Heart health: It can reduce the cholesterol level in the body.

Ovarian cancer: A research by Curtin University involving 1,000 women found that drinking tea lowered odds of ovarian cancer. The subjects drank a mixture of green, black and oolong tea.

Anti-ageing: Did you know that sipping a couple of cups of oolong tea a day can help delay the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines? This is because oolong tea contains compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that give anti-ageing benefits to your skin.

Diabetes: Oolong has been found to reduce fructosamine and plasma glucose and thus help diabetics.

Improve immunity: Oolong tea’s high anti-oxidant levels can also help your body build up immunity. If had regularly, oolong tea can reduce the risk of a number of illnesses.

This is how you can brew oolong tea:

Brew oolong tea leaves in boiling water for 3-4 minutes.

Strain the tea and add honey to the tea according to your taste.

You can enjoy this hot cup of tea in between your meals.

With inputs from IANS