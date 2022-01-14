Be Ready For Other COVID-19 Variants After Omicron: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

'Be Ready For Other COVID-19 Variants After Omicron': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

After we tide over Omicron, we have to make preparation in place to fight other variants of the virus as well. And in this, states will cooperate with each other, PM Modi said.

As India's daily COVID-19 cases reach the 2Lakh mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a virtual meeting with the states and UTs cautioned the country against the present surge which is mainly driven by the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19. PM Modi said in the initial days of the Omicron outbreak, there was some doubt regarding Omicron. But now the situation is clear and countries like the United States are reporting 14 lakh cases in a day because of Omicron, PM Modi said.

Taking cognizance of the current COVID situation in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers and Lt Governors, Administrators of States, and UTs to review the preparedness to Covid-19. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar were among those who were present in the meeting. Talking about the Omicron variant, PM Modi said, "Now we have the experience of fighting the pandemic for two years. We must take into account the question of people's employment before we take any action. So, more focus should be on local containment. We should also ensure that maximum people should get treated in home isolation," PM Modi said. Several states and Union territories have announced night curfew and weekend curfew to contain the spread of the infection.

Get Vaccinated As Early As Possible -- That's The Only Tool

"We have to be alert, be careful. But we also have to ensure that there is no panic situation. We have to see that in this festive season, the alertness of people and administration is not lowered anywhere." He further added, "Hard work is our only path and victory is our only option. We, 130 crore people of India, will surely emerge victorious against Corona with our efforts."

TRENDING NOW

Talking about the efficacy of the vaccine in providing protection against the virus infection, PM Modi said that made in India vaccines are proving their superiority all over the world. It is a matter of pride for every Indian that today India has given the first dose to about 92 per cent of the adult population. The coverage of the second dose has also reached around 70 per cent in the country.

PM Modi also cautioned the country that there could be many more variants of the virus that will emerge after Omicron, speaking to the states and UTs, he said, "Our preparation should be ahead of all variants of Covid. After we tide over Omicron, we have to make preparation in place to fight other variants of the virus as well. And in this, states will cooperate with each other."

(With inputs from Agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES