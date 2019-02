Are you worried that your child is always using the phone and avoids playing any sport? Want to see your child become a famous sportsman but don’t know how to go about it? Then, don’t worry. Khelo India App will help turn your dream into reality. Khelo India is an initiative which is launched by the government to promote sports in the country and turn India into a sporting giant. The aim behind launching this app is to promote a fitness culture among the l public and helps youth realize their sporting dreams through the help of proper and thorough information regarding fitness and other sports. This way, people will be able to stay fit and fine and follow a healthy lifestyle.

The Khelo India App is a first-of-its-kind sports application, which is developed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) that brings under one umbrella three significant features that together can help to create awareness about sports and fitness. The application has three unique features which will make it easy for youngsters to take up the sport and also help to identify potential champions among children, all over the country.

All you need to know about the three sections of this app:

1: This is how you can play: In this first section, the user will be able to get information regarding the basic rules and regulations of 18 sports disciplines. It will be as a beginner’s guide to what the game is about, the types of equipment needed to play the games, rules to follow while playing and scoring parameters. To make it interesting, the information is presented through infographics and animation videos.

#KheloIndia App launched by PM @narendramodi The App offers:⬇️ How to play a sport-basics of 18 sports Where to play it-resource repository Fitness mapping-a 1st of its kind feature, customized 4 general public & schools,to find talent D/L: Androidhttps://t.co/cq0djaUFY1 pic.twitter.com/ntMtfCkgIi — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 27, 2019

2: Data of sports facilities(where to play): This second section will carry exhaustive repository of data of sporting facilities across the country where one can opt for a sport, in his or her hometown. The list includes SAI facilities, SAI-supported facilities, and private facilities. The App has all the details like address, phone numbers, location and also the sporting facilities available at the venue.

3: Parents can track their child’s fitness: The most dynamic feature of the app is the fitness assessment of children which will help to map the basic fitness levels of kids as early as 5 years. The Fitness section has 8 tests which can be used to ascertain not just the level of fitness of a child but can also determine which sporting discipline a child can excel in. The data of the fitness tests conducted by Physical Education Teachers of schools will be included in it and used to identify possible champions from all over the country. This will be a golden chance for children to showcase their talent on a big platform with the help of required training.

