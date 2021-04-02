Bihar's Gaya district is hit by another disease outbreak amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people have been affected with chickenpox a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Most cases are reported from Banshraj Bigha and Boknari villages under the Paraiya Khurd block with more than 100 patients in the age group of two to 80 being affected. Villagers have expressed disappointed against the district administration and the state government for not taking cognizance of the situation and not providing the medical assistance needed. However K.K. Rai the civil surgeon of Gaya told media that a team