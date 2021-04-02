Bihar’s Gaya district is hit by another disease outbreak amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people have been affected with chickenpox, a highly contagious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV). Most cases are reported from Banshraj Bigha and Boknari villages under the Paraiya Khurd block, with more than 100 patients in the age group of two to 80 being affected. Villagers have expressed disappointed against the district administration and the state government for not taking cognizance of the situation and not providing the medical assistance needed. Also Read - Ebola virus kills 13 in two African countries: How it spreads to humans

However, K.K. Rai, the civil surgeon of Gaya told media that a team of medical officers visited the Pairaiya block for inspection on Friday and that action will be taken after the reports from the team. Meanwhile, Rai said, villagers have been asked to keep the patients indoor and sanitise the area, which is equally important apart from medical assistance to the patients.

Causes, symptoms and prevention of chickenpox

Chickenpox infection can cause itchy rash with small, fluid-filled blisters that usually appears first the chest, back, and face, and eventually spreads over the entire body. The rash appears 10 to 21 days after exposure to the virus and lasts about five to 10 days. One to two days before the rash, one may experience other signs and symptoms like fever, loss of appetite, headache, tiredness and a general feeling of being unwell (malaise).

The varicella-zoster virus that causes chickenpox infection can spread through direct contact with the rash. It can also spread when a person carrying the virus coughs or sneezes and you inhale the air droplets. Vaccination is the best way to prevent chickenpox. The disease can easily spread to people who haven’t had the disease or been vaccinated against it. This means if you have had chickenpox or have been vaccinated against the disease, you’re likely to be immune to it. Chickenpox may affect people more than once, but this is rare. A few people mat get chickenpox even after vaccination, but with milder symptoms and fewer blisters and mild or no fever.

Normally, it is a mild disease, but sometimes it can cause serious complications including: Bacterial infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, joints or bloodstream (sepsis), dehydration, pneumonia, inflammation of the brain (encephalitis), toxic shock syndrome, Reye’s syndrome in children and teenagers who take aspirin during chickenpox and death.

