In yet another tragic incident, Lisa Shaw, BBC presenter died of rare blood clotting after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. According to the reports, Shaw, 44, started developing acute headaches a week after getting the vaccine jab. Later she fell seriously ill and was being treated by the Royal Victoria Infirmary's intensive care team for 'severe' blood clots and bleeding in her head.

Speaking to the media, Shaw's mother said, "We are devastated and there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that can never be filled."

BBC reported that an interim fact-of-death certificate has listed the AstraZeneca vaccine dose as one of the possible factors being considered. However, the officials have said that they are investigating the involvement of the vaccine jab as the cause of death. Speaking to the media, the officials said, "As with any serious suspected adverse reaction, reports with a fatal outcome are fully evaluated by the MHRA, including an assessment of post-mortem details if available. Our detailed and rigorous review into reports of blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia is ongoing."

Blood Clots After Receiving AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Several European countries have suspended the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in view of the reported risks of unusual blood clots after vaccination. Britain’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had earlier confirmed 30 cases of blood clots, including 22 cases of cerebral vein thrombosis and eight other types of thrombosis, associated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. But the agency said that the risk is “very small” and the benefits of getting the jab to outweigh any risks.

Rare Blood Clot Disorder Or Thrombosis

What exactly is thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome? The rare blood clot, which is also known as thrombosis is usually found in locations such as the brain, as well as low levels of platelets — blood components that promote clotting. Put simply, this type of blood clot is usually found in the veins of the brain.

Now, according to the experts, the AstraZeneca vaccine happens to have the ability to activate platelets, which are the smallest cells found in the blood — these are important for the formation of blood clots that can prevent unusual/excessive bleeding.

How does this blood clotting happen inside our brain? To understand this concept one needs to know that the blood in our body normally travels through veins from the brain back to the heart. When there is an obstruction or thrombosis can block the flow of your blood in the brain, leading to the formation of blood clots inside the veins of your brain and this pauses the oxygen supply — leading to abnormalities in your brain’s functions.