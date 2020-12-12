The combination of baricitinib an anti-inflammatory drug and remdesivir an antiviral reduced time to recovery for people hospitalized with COVID-19 according to clinical trial results published earlier this week in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study was supported by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. Researchers conducted a double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial evaluating baricitinib plus remdesivir in hospitalized adults with COVID-19. All the patients received remdesivir and either baricitinib or placebo. A total of 1033 patients participated in the trial with 515 assigned to combination treatment and