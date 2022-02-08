Baricitinib In Combination With Steroids Saves Lives Of COVID-19 Patients On Ventilator

The World Health Organization also strongly recommends baricitinib in combination with steroids to treat severe or critical COVID-19 patients.

Adding arthritis drug baricitinib to usual care (steroids) can help reduce mortality risk in critically ill COVID patients who are on a mechanical ventilator or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a new study has suggested.

According to the study, ventilated ICU patients lived more often when randomized to receive baricitinib plus standard of care. One baricitinib pill once a day for up to 14 days yielded one of the largest survival advantages seen yet in the COVID pandemic, stated the study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Baricitinib is an oral, selective Janus kinase (JAK) 1,2 inhibitor used in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Doctors call this drug 'bari.' Previous studies have shown its efficacy in hospitalized adults with COVID-19.

In a recent BMJ article, the World Health Organization (WHO) had also updated its guidelines to 'strongly recommend' baricitinib in combination with steroids to treat severe or critical COVID-19 patients.

Adding baricitinib to usual care saved lives

The new study, which took place from Dec. 23, 2020-April 10, 2021, included 101 ventilated ICU patients. While 51 of them received baricitinib plus standard of care, the remaining half received placebo plus standard of care.

At 60 days, 62 per cent of patients given placebo had died as compared to only 45 per cent of those receiving bari. This means that for every 6 people treated with bari as opposed to the placebo, one additional life was saved, said first author E. Wes Ely, MD, professor of Medicine and Critical Care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and associate director of aging research at the Nashville VA GRECC.

Baricitinib in combination with steroids significantly reduced all-cause mortality as 29 of the 50 participants died in the placebo group versus 20 of the 51 participants in the bari group.

"These data offer us a new tool in our armamentarium to help people live even if they are sick enough to require a breathing machine," Ely added, as reported by Science Daily.

Ely conducted the study in partnership with Vince Marconi, MD, professor of Infectious Diseases at Emory University.

According to Ely, they also found similar life-saving benefit of the drug in less sick hospitalized patients in a large phase III study of 1,525 patients.

Based on the results of the COV-BARRIER study, which enrolled patients from 101 sites in 12 countries, baricitinib has been made available free of cost to low-to-middle income countries to aid in pandemic relief and to improve access to this life-saving therapy.

