Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: 145 dead, 533 hospitalised in 24 hours - Should India be worried about cross-border transmission?

The Bangladesh measles outbreak is a stark reminder that not just COVID, but the world is at the brink of witnessing many other viral outbreaks, potent enough to wreak havoc that can be scarier than what we saw in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: 145 dead, 533 hospitalised in 24 hours - Is India at risk of another pandemic?

Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: More than 145 children have died in Bangladesh in one of the worst measles outbreaks in recent years. Taking cognizance of the situation, the country's health officials, along with partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, have launched an emergency measles rubella campaign to protect over 1.2 million children.

As per reports, in the last 24 hours, almost 553 children were admitted to hospitals with symptoms consistent with measles, while 80 cases were confirmed through testing. The burden remains heaviest in the Dhaka division, where 268 new symptomatic cases were recorded more than any other region. At the other end of the spectrum, Rangpur division reported just four new admissions.

Measles is one of the most contagious and lethal viral infections, which is caused by the measles virus (morbillivirus). The virus primarily attacks the respiratory system and is usually spread via air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even breathes nearby.

As the virus tends to affect individuals in similar ways, like the COVID-19 virus, it's important to understand its nature and the symptoms the body may show when it's infected with the morbillivirus.

Symptoms of Measles: What You Should Know

In an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Monalisa Sahu, a Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Hyderabad, Yashoda Hospitals, highlighted some of the symptoms that appear early (seven to fourteen days following exposure):

Persistent cough A runny nose Red and watery eyes, and A sudden rise in temperature (higher than 101 F) Symptoms equivalent to conjunctivitis

She further explained that a patient who is infected with the measles virus may also notice white dots inside the mouth (Koplik spots). Apart from the above-mentioned symptoms, some of the unusual signs of measles include a red, blotchy rash appearing on the face that starts spreading downward. Dr Sahu urge everyone to keep an eye on unvaccinated individuals or children under the age of five.

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Rare Symptoms of Measles: What Happens After It Enters the Body?

While common signs of this virus usually mimic viral fever and cold, in some rare cases, the infected individual may develop these health complications as well:

Problems (impact 1 in 5 cases): Pneumonia, diarrhoea, and ear infections are common. Severe: Subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (rare, fatal years later); encephalitis (brain swelling, 1 in 1,000), resulting in convulsions or deafness. Hospitalisation or mortality rates for high-risk groups, such as newborns, pregnant women, and immunocompromised people, can reach 3 in 1,000.

How To Stay Safe From Measles?

Measles is an extremely contagious and highly lethal infection. Therefore, in order to stay safe from measles, one must follow these tips:

The first step that one needs to take when there is a measles outbreak is to get a jab against it. Vaccination plays one of the most crucial role in managing this virus. Experts say the MMR vaccine (2 doses at 9-12 months and 15-18 months) is 97% effective. Catch-up if missed safe even during outbreaks. Just like a ny other viruses, this one too, can travel from one individual to another via body fluids, such as sneeze, cough, etc. Therefore, isolating yourself when you spot any signs associated with this virus is important. Experts suggest that keeping the infected individual at home for 4 days post-rash is a must and one should also avoid crowds. Fever reducers (acetaminophen), hydration, vitamin A supplements (for kids, per WHO). Hand Hygiene is a must. Experts suggest that handwashing and wearning a proper face covering masks in high-risk areas is important. Isolate and see a doctor right away if symptoms arise; there isn't a specific antiviral, but prompt treatment avoids complications.

Measles, as stated above, is very contagious. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left. Therefore, following ths safety tips is important.

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