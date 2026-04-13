Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: 145 dead, 533 hospitalised in 24 hours - Should India be worried about cross-border transmission?

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Bangladesh Measles Outbreak: More than 145 children have died in Bangladesh in one of the worst measles outbreaks in recent years. Taking cognizance of the situation, the country's health officials, along with partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, have launched an emergency measles rubella campaign to protect over 1.2 million children.
As per reports, in the last 24 hours, almost 553 children were admitted to hospitals with symptoms consistent with measles, while 80 cases were confirmed through testing. The burden remains heaviest in the Dhaka division, where 268 new symptomatic cases were recorded more than any other region. At the other end of the spectrum, Rangpur division reported just four new admissions.
Measles is one of the most contagious and lethal viral infections, which is caused by the measles virus (morbillivirus). The virus primarily attacks the respiratory system and is usually spread via air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or even breathes nearby.
As the virus tends to affect individuals in similar ways, like the COVID-19 virus, it's important to understand its nature and the symptoms the body may show when it's infected with the morbillivirus.
In an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Monalisa Sahu, a Consultant in Infectious Diseases at Hyderabad, Yashoda Hospitals, highlighted some of the symptoms that appear early (seven to fourteen days following exposure):
She further explained that a patient who is infected with the measles virus may also notice white dots inside the mouth (Koplik spots). Apart from the above-mentioned symptoms, some of the unusual signs of measles include a red, blotchy rash appearing on the face that starts spreading downward. Dr Sahu urge everyone to keep an eye on unvaccinated individuals or children under the age of five.
While common signs of this virus usually mimic viral fever and cold, in some rare cases, the infected individual may develop these health complications as well:
Measles is an extremely contagious and highly lethal infection. Therefore, in order to stay safe from measles, one must follow these tips:
Measles, as stated above, is very contagious. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left. Therefore, following ths safety tips is important.
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