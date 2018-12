When it comes to hypertension, it is important to know what to eat and what to delete in your diet. Your diet habits can greatly influence your blood pressure. A person is said to have hypertension when the blood pressure readings are 140/90 mmHg or higher. Those with high blood pressure are asked to avoid salty, high-sodium foods which can worsen heart health. There are certain foods that can be very beneficial to deal with the condition. One such fruit that everybody who suffers hypertension is advised to have is the banana. Banana is good for keeping your blood pressure in control. Bananas have a high potassium content that helps maintain electrolyte balance. They also have low sodium content. Eating bananas can help lower your risk of health problems due to hypertension such as heart disease and stroke.

Bananas for hypertension

Research has also shown that a diet low in potassium can out you at an increased risk of stroke. Several studies have shown that diets rich in good sources of potassium and those that are low in sodium may reduce the risk of high blood pressure and stroke. Potassium maintains blood pressure and regulates the functioning of the heart. Potassium also helps the body to maintain fluid and electrolyte balances in the cells, which helps control blood pressure. Did you know that one banana has about 350 mg of potassium?

A research states that natural compounds in a ripe banana act as well as antihypertensive drugs. Potassium in bananas has been found to flush out the harmful effects caused by excess of sodium. Potassium acts as a powerful diuretic agent and hence wards off high blood pressure.

Fruits like oranges, raisins, apricots, prunes, dates are also excellent sources of potassium and are often recommended in the daily diets of those suffering from hypertension.