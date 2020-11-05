After Russia and China Bahrain has also granted emergency approval for a novel coronavirus vaccine before finishing safety and efficacy tests. In fact the state has started inoculating healthcare workers with a vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm which is in Phase III trials in the UAE Egypt Bahrain and Jordan. Bahrain's Health Minister Faeqa bint Saeed Al Saleh claimed that the use of the vaccine complies with the country's regulations on exceptional licensing in emergency cases the state news agency BNA reported. The minister added that the vaccine has been found safe and effective in Phase I