Babies with a wide variety of different types of bacteria tend to have a quick recovery from their first respiratory virus. ©Shutterstock.

Bacteria inside babies nose uncover the reasons that explain the quick recovery from their first cold and cough in some in comparison with other which suffer for longer.

According to researchers at University Children’s Hospital of Basel, babies with a wide variety of different types of bacteria tend to have a quick recovery from their first respiratory virus when compared with babies with less varied bacteria concentrated in higher volumes belonging to either the Moraxellaceae or Streptococcaceae family.

Although the researchers didn’t offer any quick solutions to recover babies from coughs and colds, however, the research helped the scientists to understand the value of the respiratory tract bacteria in influencing the development of infections and long-term conditions like asthma.

Roland P Neumann, one of the researchers of the study was quoted saying, “It is well known that different types of bacteria live in our gut. The respiratory tract is also home to a wide variety of bacteria and we are beginning to understand that the types and numbers of these bacteria, what we refer to as the microbiota, can influence our respiratory health.”

A virus such as common cold are responsible for making babies suffer from the long duration of symptoms at a stretch, coughs, running noses, sore throats, and ear infections.

Participating parents were asked to quickly inform the researchers if their babies suffered from symptoms of their first respiratory virus which included more than 2 consecutive days of experiencing the symptoms by the babies.

Most babies’ symptoms lasted for around 2 weeks. Babies who were free from the symptoms when the third week’s swab was recorded, were considered more likely to have a wider mixture of bacteria in their noses and had a microbiota that was not inferior to bacteria from the Moraxellaceae or Streptococcaceae family.

Researchers found less variety of bacteria living in babies nose whose visible symptoms lasted for more than 3 weeks and had the microbiota present were more likely dominated by the bacteria from the Moraxellaceae or Streptococcaceae family.