Baby's Dark-Brown Eyes Turn Blue After Covid-19 Treatment With Favipiravir: Here's Why

Baby's dark brown eyes(left) turn indigo blue (right).

The doctor prescribed favipiravir to the baby boy. However, 18 hours later, the baby's mother noticed that his eyes had changed color.

In an unusual instance of a medical side effect, the brown colour of the eyes of a 6-month-old boy in Thailand turned a deep indigo-blue colour after he was given the antiviral Favipiravir to treat COVID-19.

As per reports, the baby was diagnosed with COVID-19 after having a fever and cough for a day. He was treated with favipiravir, an antiviral medication, for 3 days. The treatment helped improve his COVID symptoms, but his mother noticed that his eye colour had changed from dark brown to bright blue just 18 hours after he started taking the medication.

The doctor stopped the treatment after seeing the colour change, which returned to its original brown colour 5 days after favipiravir was stopped.

"No bluish discolouration was observed in other areas such as skin, nails, or oral and nasal mucosa. Symptoms improved after 3 days of favipiravir therapy. The paediatrician advised that the patient discontinue therapy because of favipiravir-induced corneal discolouration. The cornea returned to normal colour on Day 5 after stopping the medicine," the authors of the medical report said.

Favipiravir: All You Need To Know About This COVID-19 Medicine

Favipiravir is an antiviral medication that works by blocking the virus that causes COVID-19 from wreaking havoc inside the body. The medicine was originally developed to treat the common cold and influenza, but it is also being used to treat COVID-19. The dosage of this medicine completely depends on the severity of the infection, however, as per the developers, Favipiravir should be taken as a pill twice a day for 5 days. As of date, this medicine is approved for use to treat COVID-19 in Japan, China, and India, and it is also being evaluated in clinical trials in other countries.

The effectiveness of favipiravir in treating COVID-19 is still being studied. Some studies have shown that it may help to reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of hospitalization, but other studies have not found a significant benefit.

Favipiravir is generally well-tolerated, but it can cause some side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. It is also important to note that favipiravir can interact with other medications, so it is important to talk to your doctor before taking it.

If you are considering taking favipiravir for COVID-19, it is important to talk to your doctor about the potential benefits and risks. Your doctor can help you decide if favipiravir is right for you.

Here are some other things to keep in mind about favipiravir:

Keep in mind that this medicine is not a cure for COVID-19. The medicine is most effective when taken early in the course of infection. As per doctors, it should a pregnant woman or the one who is breastfeeding should never take the medicine. It can interact with other medications, so it is important to talk to your doctor before taking it.

If you have any questions or concerns about favipiravir, talk to your doctor.

