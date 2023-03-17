Baby Passes Away In Womb After K'taka Doc Refuses To Do C-Surgery Without 10K Bribe

The District Commissioner after getting the report placed the doctor under suspension.

In an incident, a baby died inside the mother's womb as the doctor refused to perform C-section surgery until the family paid her Rs 10,000 as a bribe. The incident was reported from Karnataka's Yadgir district. The gynaecologist has reportedly been suspended from her duties on Friday.

According to the authorities, a local homemaker had come for delivery to the district hospital on Thursday. The accused Dr Pallavi had allegedly asked for a Rs 10,000 bribe to conduct cesarean surgery on her. The family of the woman patient, who did not have money, left to arrange the money from relatives and friends.

Reportedly, the doctor didn't perform the surgery on the patient until the family was able to arrange money for the same. As a result of a delay in the procedure, some complications occurred and the baby died in the womb. This was followed by the protests made by her family and relatives who called it a case of medical negligence.

Most unplanned C-Sections are not life-threatening in themselves. The consequences of delaying the C-Section, when it should in fact have been carried out, can be devastating. Still, births and severe brain damage are common consequences. Most birth injury compensation claims involving delayed C-Section surgery, come down to errors by medical professionals in deciding, at crucial times, to delay the surgery.