Babul Supriyo Hospitalised After Complaining of Severe Chest Pain Along With Excessive Sweating

Did he suffer a cardiac arrest? As per the medical reports, Babul Supriyo is being treated medically and no cardiac intervention was needed.

Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo was hospitalized on Monday after e complaining of severe chest pain and chest discomfort. As per the medical reports, Babul Supriyo was also suffering from extreme uneasiness and excessive sweating. The officials said that the singer-turned-politician was made to undergo medical tests as soon as he was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

In a statement, the Woodland Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata, where Babul Supriyo is admitted said, "ECG showed minor changes while the echocardiography was within normal limits". Talking to the media, the hospital's official sources said that the 52-year-old MLA from Ballygunge, will be released later in the evening today.

Why Do You Suffer From Sudden Chest Pain?

There are several health conditions that can trigger chest pain, acute discomfort, and heaviness in the upper body. As the news about politician turned singer Babul Supriyo comes to the light, who reportedly did not suffer a cardiac arrest but experienced similar symptoms associated with the condition, we will tell you about some other diseases and conditions that can also cause chest discomfort and pain.

According to experts, chronic chest pain can stem from a serious heart problem, but there are also other possible causes that can lead to these symptoms. Some of these conditions include a lung infection, muscle strain, a rib injury, or a panic attack. Some of these are serious conditions and need medical attention.

As per reports, chest pain is the second biggest cause of emergency room (ER) visits. Why so? Because from simple indigestion to a severe heart attack, everything begins with chest pain (from the heart). In this article, we will discuss some possible causes of chest pain and other symptoms that can help identify them.

Heart attack Myocarditis Angina Aortic aneurism and dissection Lungs problems Pneumonia COVID-19 Tuberculosis Asthma Collapsed lung Gastrointestinal and digestive problems Panic attacks Muscle strain