Undoubtedly, it’s commendable that doctors found a way to reduce the number of HIV positive babies born to HIV positive mothers. And, it is due to the provision of antiretroviral therapy to pregnant and breastfeeding women living with HIV. Notably, the largest number of HIV-exposed but uninfected children, 3.2 million, are in South Africa.

HIV-uninfected children born to mothers with HIV are prone to infections that are more severe. They are approximately two times greater risk of dying before their first birthday and are more likely to be born prematurely than children born to mothers without HIV.

According to the doctors, HIV-exposed but uninfected infants experience a complex package of detrimental exposures. They are more often born preterm or of low birth weight. This is the reason for their increased risk for complications and early death in life. Moreover, they are exposed to pathogens like tuberculosis.

One study in South Africa reveals that women with HIV infection are also found to be reluctant in feeding their HIV negative children on average when the infants are eight weeks old due to safety reasons. Also, HIV-exposed infants generally have unwell mothers or mothers who have died. And HIV-affected households experience challenging socioeconomic circumstances that can make children more vulnerable. Notably, these exposures in the first 1000 days of life can be detrimental to early childhood development and have life-long consequences.

In addition, infants born to women with HIV are subject to factors during pregnancy that unexposed infants aren’t. Exposure to HIV particles may make their immune systems develop differently. Also, these infants are exposed to at least three antiretroviral drugs given to the mother during pregnancy.